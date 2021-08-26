Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $286.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $287.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

