Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.