ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Acquires $511,250.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Barry Zwarenstein bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $176,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

