ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 470,975 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.30.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $698,467.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,998 shares of company stock worth $2,205,718.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

