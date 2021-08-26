OpenOcean Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and $6.63 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

