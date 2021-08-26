Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair Sells 50,269 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

