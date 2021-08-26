Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 103 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 430.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

