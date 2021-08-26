Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

