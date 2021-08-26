Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.