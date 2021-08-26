Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

FANG stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

