Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $226.43 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,896 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

