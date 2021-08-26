Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.92 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16.

