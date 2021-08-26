Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,518 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.58. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

