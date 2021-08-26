Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

