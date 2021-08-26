Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.