Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,805 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE NOK opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

