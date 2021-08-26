Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

GSY stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

