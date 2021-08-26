Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 311,069 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $811,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 144,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

