Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 17,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

