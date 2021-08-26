Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 7,094 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

RPTX opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

