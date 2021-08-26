Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.