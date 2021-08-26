Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires $1,637,959.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

Oscar Health stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $10,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.