Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Purchases $919,148.22 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

OSCR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

