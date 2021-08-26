Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 7.5%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. 47,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 172,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.