Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 136,350 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 150.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

