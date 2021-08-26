Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,813. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -169.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

