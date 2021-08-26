Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 12,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,134. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

