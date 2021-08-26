Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000.

DSTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.