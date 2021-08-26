Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 60,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

