Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,868.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

