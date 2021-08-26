Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.29. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3,342 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000.

