Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.85. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

