PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PACW. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

