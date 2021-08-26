PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.42

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 14205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

