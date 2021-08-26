Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 79.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 15.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 26.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,273 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.66. 77,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,199. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 216.25 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

