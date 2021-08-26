PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $90.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

