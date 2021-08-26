Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRGNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

