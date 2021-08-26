Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRGNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 272,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Paragon Shipping
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.