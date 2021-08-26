Patientory Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00770211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

