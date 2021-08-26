PDC Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

