PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Volume of $19.14 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 128.7% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $336.57 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 817,141,080 coins and its circulating supply is 516,540,252 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

