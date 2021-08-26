Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO opened at $10.69 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

