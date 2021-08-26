Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

