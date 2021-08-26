Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

IEMG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 281,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,782,990. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.51.

