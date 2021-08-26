Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

