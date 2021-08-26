Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

