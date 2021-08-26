Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.92 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Peony has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $35,901.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 21,101,149 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.