Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Mark Norwell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

