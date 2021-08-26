Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.23. 9,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $112.67.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

