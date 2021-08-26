Perpetual Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.42 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $914.34 million and $66.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.49 or 0.00032945 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00754938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00098004 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,018,750 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

