Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

